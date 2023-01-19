Bay Minette PD looking for individual suspected of fraud

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette police are looking for a suspect who they believed used a credit card information fraudulently at Walmart on Monday, according to police.

Authorities said at 8:30 a.m., an unknown female entered the Walmart located at 701 McMeans Avenue and purchased several items on credit card that she had the information for.

Police have provided the surveillance photos which shows a Florida license plate on a white Jeep.

Bay Minette PD is asking anyone with information to contact them.

