The Big Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 7k coming to Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Looking to kick off your new year with a big accomplishment? The Big Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 7k is coming to Gulf Shores.

Mike Clark is the owner & CEO of Junction 311 Endurance Sports out of High Point, North Carolina. However, he grew up in Chickasaw and graduated from the University of South Alabama. His familiarity with our viewing area led to him wanting his company to put on a big race at the beach!

The Big Beach Marathon, Half Marathon, & 7k

January 28 & 29, 2023

Gulf Shores, AL

7K on Saturday January 28 starts & finishes at Lake Shelby in Gulf State Park.

The marathon & half marathon on Sunday, January 29. Start & finish at The Hangout.

The race expo will be at the Lodge at Gulf State Park on Saturday, January 28 from 1pm-5pm.

All courses use the paved trails in Gulf State Park.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is their Charity Partner.

Junction 311 Endurance Sports

High Point, NC

Mike Clark

Mike@junction311.com

336-215-0564

bigbeachmarathon.com

https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/AL/GulfShores/BigBeachMarathon?raceEventDaysId=179587

---

