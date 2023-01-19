Bond hearing reset for teen accused in deadly apartment shooting; defense attorney claims his client was followed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon is the man accused of killing 63-year-old Martyn Hands in front of the 61Ninety apartments on Girby Road. Dixon turned himself in shortly after the shooting Tuesday morning. Investigators say Hands died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck.

Mobile Police say it doesn’t appear Dixon and Hands knew each other and that this all started as an argument in traffic, but it’s unclear what they were arguing about. Dixon’s attorney Donald Briskman says things escalated after his client was followed.

“He had been followed for several miles by the decedent in this case,” said Briskman.”The man just followed him to the gates of his apartment complex and was presenting a clear and present threat and he was concerned.”

It’s unclear exactly how Dixon may have been threatened. Meanwhile, District Attorney Keith Blackwood who says Dixon was already out on bond from an arrest last year for reckless endangerment and not having a gun permit when this incident happened. Blackwood says they have already filed to have his bond from those charges revoked.

Dixon’s bond hearing has been rescheduled for next Thursday where Blackwood says they will ask that he be held without bond.

