Diamond Championship Wrestling in Downtown Mobile
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Diamond Championship Wrestling organizers say they’ve quickly become one of the best promotions in professional wrestling! Don’t miss a second of the unscripted, unpredictable, and uncontrollable action, as you never know what will happen or who might show up!
They joined us on Studio10 to talk about their next event in Downtown Mobile.
Diamond Championship Wrestling
New Beginnings
January 28th
The Temple in Downtown Mobile AL
351 St Francis Street
https://www.facebook.com/DCW2017/
---
