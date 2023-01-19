Diamond Championship Wrestling in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Diamond Championship Wrestling organizers say they’ve quickly become one of the best promotions in professional wrestling! Don’t miss a second of the unscripted, unpredictable, and uncontrollable action, as you never know what will happen or who might show up!

They joined us on Studio10 to talk about their next event in Downtown Mobile.

Diamond Championship Wrestling

New Beginnings

January 28th

The Temple in Downtown Mobile AL

351 St Francis Street

https://www.facebook.com/DCW2017/

