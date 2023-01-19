Advertise With Us
Governor Ivey issues order for additional pre-K classrooms

Improving pre-K classrooms in Alabama
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has given state educators the directive of establishing new pre-K classrooms in high poverty areas of the state.

From a practical point of view, Ivey wants to see new pre-K classrooms in counties where 20 percent of the population falls below federal poverty guidelines.

State public school superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says what that means from a logistical perspective is some of these new pre-K classrooms will be public schools, churches and community centers. The goal is to set up 37 new classrooms in 19 counties. In the Tuscaloosa area, that includes Greene, Perry, Pickens, Hale, and Marengo Counties.

Governor Ivey says the funds to pay for the additional pre-K space will come from the state education trust fund, all of the new classrooms should be in place by September 30 of this year, according to the governor’s education reform order.

