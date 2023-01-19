Gulf Coast Spotlight: Shooting 2 Change

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shooting 2 Change is a state wide autism awareness event seeking to promote autism acceptance through athletics. This is the ninth year of the event. Starting on January 24 at Saraland High School, they will help to promote disability awareness, acceptance, and understanding throughout Alabama. During this time, boys and girls basketball coaches and teams all over the state will promote our event by wearing Shooting 2 Change shirts during their games instead of their regular game attire. This year they have more than 200 Coaches, 40 teams, and several universities. This year they have the support of South Alabama Men’s, Women’s, and cheer teams, Troy University Men’s and Women’s teams, and for the first time Auburn Universities Women’s basketball and cheer team. Below are known dates:

January

20 Austin High

24 Saraland High

26 Daphne High

26 South at Troy Women’s 6:00

27 Spanish Fort

28- Troy at South Men’s January 28th 3:00

30 Auburn Womens

February

9 South at Troy Men’s February 9th 7:15

24 Troy at South Women’s 7:00

Here’s information about the guests who joined us on Studio10:

Scott Parks- founder of Project Outreach and Co founder of Shooting 2 Change.

Jenilee Powell- Co Founder of Shooting 2 Change with her husband Dru Powell. Jenilee and Dru found out their son Parker at the age of two was diagnosed with autism and wanted to do something to make people understand how to help students with autism like Parker. Pairing up with Project Outreach they created Shooting 2 Change, This is the 9th year of Shooting2 Change and the Powells are now here in Saraland helping to continue their mission and vision of S2C.

Parker Powell- Parker is the inspiration behind the event. Parker is a 5th grader at Saraland Elemenrtay School and is a member of Project Outreach. Even though Parker has autism, he also helps others by being a part of the school service club by eating lunch with his friends with disabilities.

Annalee Parks- Annalee is a leader of Project Outreach Saraland High School and is working hard to make their event on January 24th one thats the biggest and best yet. Coach Powell is now a teacher and basketball coach at Saraland so they want to make this Shooting 2 Change event bigger than ever!

Contact Scott Parks- Project Outreach Gulf Coast Executive Director:

projectoutreachgulfcoast@gmail.com

251-644-8755

www.projectoutreachgulfcoast.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.