Sky will gradually clear later today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity in the air is starting to fall as a front is passing through the Gulf Coast this morning. The early morning showers are tracking east and out of our area so expect the sky to gradually clear later today, but we’ll climb to the mid 70s this afternoon.

When the sun sets, temps will start to cool down again. Most spots will settle down into the mid 40s by dawn Friday. Clouds increase starting Friday night ahead of what could be a very wet weekend for us. A low in Mexico is going to merging with the offshore front and that will bring in high chances for showers both Saturday and Sunday with rain coverage in the 60-70% range. If you have outdoor plans, have a plan B ready to go. Highs drop to the mid 60s tomorrow and down to the upper 50s on Saturday. Most of next week will have highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

---

