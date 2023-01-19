iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is giving us the rundown on this weekend’s events.

KREWE DE LA DAUPHINE- Sat 1pm, Dauphin Island

MUSTACHE THE BAND- Sat 8:30pm, Soul Kitchen, downtown Mobile, CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA OPERA presents LA BOHEME- Fri 7:30pm and Sun 2pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

One of opera’s most romantic stories makes a long-anticipated return to the Saenger stage. La bohème follows Mimì and Rodolfo from their first meeting to their final devastating moments, capturing their impassioned relationship through the lens of Giacomo Puccini’s masterful, lush orchestrations. CLICK HERE

SATURDAY SCIENCE at the EXPLOREUM SCIENCE CENTER- Sat 10:30am-3pm, Exploreum Science Center, downtown Mobile

Join us for Saturday Science! Demonstrations will be shown in our various Lab and Headquarters throughout the day. CLICK HERE

The schedule and location are as follows:

10:30- Disappearing Water in Science Squad headquarters

11:00- Squirrely Survival In the iHealthy Lab

11:30- Static Electricity in Science Squad Headquarters

1:00- Poppin’ Popcorn in the iHealthy Lab

1:30-Squirrely Survival in the iHealthy Lab

2:00-Static Electricity in the Science Squad headquarters

2:30-Disappearing Water in science squad headquarters

3:00- Poppin’ popcorn in the iHealthy Lab

TALL SHIP PINTA- Thurs Jan 5- Sun Jan 22, Plaza de Luna, downtown Pensacola

Discover Tall Ship Pinta– A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours. The Pinta tours as a ‘sailing museum’ for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the ‘caravel’, a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world. CLICK HERE

