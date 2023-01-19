Lake Forest neighbors frustrated after hours-long standoff ends with no immediate arrest from Daphne Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense situation Tuesday night in Daphne, after police say a man barricaded himself inside refusing to come out.

Police say William Fields threatened to shoot and kill Daphne officers and even took those threats to social media.

The standoff eventually came to an end after three hours, when police made the decision to back off due to Fields’ agitated state.

....leaving Fields in the home alone.

Nearby neighbors in the Lake Forest subdivision tell FOX 10 News they aren’t pleased with how it was handled.

Fields wasn’t arrested until the following Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

One neighbor who wants to remain anonymous says he couldn’t sleep the entire night knowing Fields wasn’t behind bars.

“I slept with the gun fully loaded, safety off, right next to me. I was not comfortable going to bed last night for me and my family’s safety,” he said.

Swat team members surrounded Fields’ home on Brentwood Drive after he refused to come outside.

Neighbors tell FOX 10 News that Fields was behaving erratically and walking around his yard holding a long gun.

One neighbor says the police didn’t tell them anything.

“None of the neighbors were notified. No one on the street was notified. Anyone that lived directly around the guy wasn’t notified. So we were all kind of left in the dark,” he said.

Sergeant Jason Vannoy says police made the decision to back off the house without taking Fields into custody.

“We did not feel like the danger of sending a team of cops up there, when he’s in that agitated state, was worth the risk knowing that he was there alone,” Vannoy said. “And that we could probably follow up with him later maybe when he wasn’t in such a bad frame of mind.”

Sergeant Vannoy says Fields was threatening police, not neighbors.

The neighbor says that doesn’t make him feel any safer and that Fields should not have been left alone.

“Being close to the house it made me feel really uncomfortable that they just left an individual like that,” he said. “He may have targeted the police but with someone unstable like that you can’t just leave someone to just cool down...that action needed to be taken.”

According to jail records Fields has been in and out of jail several times within the last few months.

Out of fear of this situation happening again, this neighbor wants to see the situation handled differently.

“If a guy is making serious accusations like that with a gun...please just go in there and get him,” he said.

Police originally said the gun Fields had didn’t work.

He’s charged with making a terroristic threat.

