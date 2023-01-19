Man accused of hitting, robbing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman Wednesday.

Officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 5225 Rangeline Rd. around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. They said the suspect had struck the woman and taken her personal belongings.

Antonio Hall was located and arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

---

