Mobile Police: Car Jacker Slashes Victim; Drives Away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.

There was an argument, and Scott made sure the victim “got the point:” he wanted the guy’s car. Scott pulled a knife, and slashed the other guy, who was still behind the wheel. When he got out of the car, investigators say Scott jumped in, and drove off. According to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police, the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Jesse Scott is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds. Scott is charged with First Degree Robbery. If you know where he is, or you have seen him, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to tell anyone your name.

