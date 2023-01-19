Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Police: Car Jacker Slashes Victim; Drives Away

Fox10 News Fugitive Files Suspect is Jesse Scott
By Byron Day
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.

There was an argument, and Scott made sure the victim “got the point:” he wanted the guy’s car. Scott pulled a knife, and slashed the other guy, who was still behind the wheel. When he got out of the car, investigators say Scott jumped in, and drove off. According to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police, the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Jesse Scott is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds. Scott is charged with First Degree Robbery. If you know where he is, or you have seen him, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to tell anyone your name.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The number 22 is now retired at Pensacola State College in honor of Carla Williams
Pensacola State College honors Carla Williams with jersey retirement ceremony
Maegan Gayle, AL Elementary Science Teacher of the year; Dr. Megan McCall, AL Middle School...
Three MCPSS teachers recognized as AL Science Teachers of the Year
Mobile Police: Car Jacker Slashes Victim; Drives Away
Mobile Police: Car Jacker Slashes Victim; Drives Away
Bay Minette PD looking for suspect
Bay Minette PD looking for individual suspected of fraud