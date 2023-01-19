MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Symphony presents Symphonic Innovations this weekend at the Mobile Saenger Theatre.

Symphonic Innovations

Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2:30 p.m. Saenger Theatre

Program: Joan Tower Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman

Jennifer Higdon Mandolin Concerto

Antonín Dvorák. Symphony No. 9, E minor, Op. 95 “From the New World”

Tickets start at $20.

Student tickets are just $10. The box office opens at 10 a.m. on Sat. and Sun. on concert weekends. www.mobilesymphony.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.