Mobile Symphony presents Symphonic Innovations
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Symphony presents Symphonic Innovations this weekend at the Mobile Saenger Theatre.
Symphonic Innovations
Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2:30 p.m. Saenger Theatre
Program: Joan Tower Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman
Jennifer Higdon Mandolin Concerto
Antonín Dvorák. Symphony No. 9, E minor, Op. 95 “From the New World”
Tickets start at $20.
Student tickets are just $10. The box office opens at 10 a.m. on Sat. and Sun. on concert weekends. www.mobilesymphony.org
---
