By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey is excited about her new series! Mom Chat with Chelsey with journey through the beauty of being a mom on the Gulf Coast. She will cover how to handle RSV season, infertility, adoption, the life of a single mom, and more.

Mom Chat with Chelsey will air every first and third Thursday of the month.

