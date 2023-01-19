Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

(Pexels)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots into the victim’s home.

MPD said nobody was injured and that the investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Criminal mischief suspects
Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
Man accused of hitting, robbing woman
Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa