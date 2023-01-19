MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots into the victim’s home.

MPD said nobody was injured and that the investigation is ongoing.

---

