Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two individuals that they believe were involved in several felony criminal mischiefs from Jan. 13 in the downtown area.

The two suspects caused damage to several businesses and residents.

Police are asking the public to contact Detective John Cramer at (850) 436-5406 or contact Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP with any information on the individuals.

---

