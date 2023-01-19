Pensacola State College honors Carla Williams with jersey retirement ceremony

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Wednesday night was about more than just basketball as Pensacola State College retired the number 22 in honor of Carla Williams.

Williams left a lasting legacy at the college on the court and off of it. All before her life was tragically taken last year. As that jersey hangs above the stands, her family says it was an awesome sight to see.

“She always had this awesome smile. This wonderful smile when you met her. It just touched people’s heart. She made everyone feel loved,” her sister Pamela Williams said.

“It was amazing to see that 22 dropped. It was huge. I could see Carla in heaven laughing, going ‘it’s kind of big coach.’ But it’s gorgeous and it’s well deserved,” her former coach Vicki Carson said.

The crowd was a sea of purple as the color is used to raise awareness for domestic violence victims. And it was a powerful reminder of the very real difficulties that millions face every day.

“We’re not always able to see, but those struggles are out there. It meant just a lot to walk in and to see people took the effort and took the time to pack the gym in Purple. And I know she’s smiling down,” Pamela Williams said.

And as her jersey flies high in the rafters, her family says it’s a reminder of her commitment to this community.

“She loved the place. And she loved the players and she loved teaching here. Teaching math and tutoring, and just being a part of this community. She had a huge heart for the community here in Pensacola,” Pamela Williams said.

