Rodney Clements Jr. steps down as Prichard’s chief of staff

Rodney Clements Jr.
Rodney Clements Jr.(City of Prichard)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Rodney Clements Jr. has stepped down as Prichard’s chief of staff.

Clements told FOX10 News he stepped down to pursue an active duty role in the military and plans to return to serve Prichard once that two-year assignment is complete.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from the job he’s held since October 2020.

According to a press release from the city, there is no replacement at this time.

