Rodney Clements Jr. steps down as Prichard’s chief of staff

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Rodney Clements Jr. has stepped down as Prichard’s chief of staff.

Clements told FOX10 News he stepped down to pursue an active duty role in the military and plans to return to serve Prichard once that two-year assignment is complete.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from the job he’s held since October 2020.

According to a press release from the city, there is no replacement at this time.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.