Three MCPSS teachers recognized as AL Science Teachers of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret Mobile County has some amazing teachers -- three of MCPSS Science Teachers are being recognized on the state level.

Hutchens Elementary’s Maegan Gayle makes science fun. It’s just part of the reason she’s this year’s Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.

“It feels super humbling to know that I got chosen for this award because there’s tons of other people in this state that are qualified and good teachers. So it feels overwhelming I guess,” said Gayle.

Alabama’s Middle School Science Teacher of the Year -- Barton Academy’s Dr. Megan McCall.

E.R. Dickson’s Micaela Ross was recognized as this year’s Fannie Mae Teacher of Promise. She credits great mentors and hands on training.

“I was super excited... So all those things just helped me grow so much as a teacher and I feel really fortunate that I’ve had all these opportunities through Mobile,” said Ross.

Alabama’s Elementary and Middle School Science Teacher’s of the Year will recieve $1,000 apiece, and the The Teacher of Promise will receive $500. All will be recognized along with Alabama’s High School Science Teacher of the Year (Peggy Harris of Locust Fork High School) in Montgomery in February.

And it’s not just MCPSS teachers who are impressive -- just ask Alabama’s newest Senator Katie Britt -- making her first official school visit Wednesday at Dunbar School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

“The students here are really what make it so special. We have walked around -- I have seen the murals, gotten to visit several classrooms... And I will tell you the students in their civics classroom asked me tougher questions than I even got on the campaign trail,” said Sen. Britt.

Britt says the goal of her visit was “to see things up close and personal” so she can be a better advocate in Washington.

“I believe local leaders know best. Too often we send people to D.C. who think they have all the answers and the truth is we need to ask the people who are on the front lines, who are dealing with different issues every single day: What do you need? What’s working? What’s not working? How can we help,” said Sen. Britt.

Also during her visit Sen. Britt spoke at school assembly and looked in on a dance class.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.