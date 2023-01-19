Advertise With Us
Thunderstorms possible into Thursday morning

By Jason Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Mild temperatures and scattered showers were in the forecast on this Wednesday.

We will see a continued chance of scattered thundershowers this evening, followed by a good chance of thundershowers and few storms early Thursday morning. The overall severe threat is very low.  The rain should be over by midmorning Thursday and better weather will move in for the end of the week.

Friday looks drier and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. 

Long range models suggest more rain moving in by the weekend. Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday.

---

