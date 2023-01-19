UMS-Wright Head Coach Terry Curtis Returning for 51st Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UMS-Wright head football coach Terry Curtis will return for his 51st year of coaching.

Curtis surpassed the legendary Buddy Anderson as the winningest coach in AHSAA history just this past season.

He has led the bulldogs since 1999 and holds a career record of 348-93 in 34 seasons. His region record is among the best of all time in the state at 171-23.

He has 18 seasons with 10 or more wins and eight state championships. The most recent state title in 2019.

Curtis was named coach of the year by the ASWA in 2001, 2002, and 2005. In 2004, he was inducted into the AHSAA hall of fame.

This past fall the bulldogs went 12-1. Their only loss came in the playoffs with a 19-16 loss to Charles Henderson in the quarterfinals when UMS quarterback Sutton Snipes was held up at the goal line on 4th down with 1.53 left to play.

There was a lot left on the field in 20-22 and coach Curtis will be back in 20-23 with hopes of clinching yet another state title.

