Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed.

Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed.

The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an argument. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

