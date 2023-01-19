Advertise With Us
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument

(WBNG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed.

Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed.

The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an argument. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

---

