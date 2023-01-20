Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run at Historic Blakeley State Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blakeley’s annual Battlefield Blitz 5K and Fun Run is a fundraiser directly benefitting park programming and special projects.

Held on the grounds of Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield, the Blitz is a unique community event. Registration includes race t-shirt! Prizes awarded for Overall, Top Male and Female and several other age group categories.

The race takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8AM at Historic Blakeley State Park.

Historic Blakeley State Park

Blakeleypark.com

251-626-0798

---

