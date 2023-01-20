Colder start for Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a colder start to the day with temperatures in the mid 40s in most spots as of 5 a.m., and our high for the day will only reach the mid 60s. Our sky will start off mostly sunny and then become cloudy by afternoon but we should stay rain free.

The rain chances will creep in starting late tonight and last through the weekend. There won’t be any washouts or severe weather threats but make sure you have the rain gear with you if you have any outdoor plans on Saturday or Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday with a high in the low 60s on Sunday. Rain coverage will be in the 60-70% range both days. The most widespread rain occurs Saturday night but showers could get you at any point this weekend. Our next chance for storms comes on Tuesday of next week.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.