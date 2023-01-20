Convicted sex offender from Mobile charged with having child porn, gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted sex offender faces new federal charges accusing him of illegally possessing child pornography and a gun.

Frederick Norville Moore, 73, of Mobile, was scheduled to have an arraignment hearing Thursday.

Moore is not allowed to possess firearms because of a 1994 conviction on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

Court records indicate that the charges arise from an investigation begun in 2021 by an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An affidavit filed in Mobile County Circuit Court in support of a search warrant indicates that Microsoft forwarded a tip that someone with a device in Mobile had uploaded child pornography into the Bing search engine in an effort to locate similar images.

A search of Moore’s home on Abilene Drive South in May turned up an image of a girl younger than 10 in a sexually explicit position, according to court records. Authorities also contend that the search resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9mm pistol that Moore was not allowed to have of the previous first-degree sexual abuse charge.

Moore faces a mandatory-minimum 15-year sentence if convicted of the gun charge. He also has a pending gun charge in state court.

