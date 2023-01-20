Expect cooler, drier conditions for Friday

(WALA) - Thursday morning’s light rain is now long gone and cooler temperatures are expected tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday looks drier and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. We will have an increase in mainly mid-and upper-level cloud cover Friday.

Long-range models suggest more rain moving in by the weekend. Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday. Chances are increasing through the day Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected Saturday night. Some thunder is also possible. Rain showers should taper off by midday Sunday.

More rain is possible next week, especially Tuesday.

---

