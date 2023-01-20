Gulf Coast Spotlight: Annual Mobile Project Homeless Connect Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

ANNUAL PROJECT HOMELESS CONNECT EVENT

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: The Grounds, 1035 North Cody Road, Mobile

Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community.

Please know how much we appreciate all that you do to make Project Homeless Connect a success, and we hope you will be able to participate in the 2023 event.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.