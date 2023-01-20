Krewe De La Daphine prepares for first Mardi Gras parade of the year

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -Members of the Krewe De La Dauphine were at it bright and early ahead of the first Mardi Gras parade of the season.

“We are very honored that we’re the first Mardi Gras parade to roll so we do take that into consideration, and we set the tone for the season,” said a KDLD member.

With less than 24 hours left until the big day, it was all about putting the last few touches on the floats. The theme for this year is KDLD travels the world.

“Everything really gets started in April. We have Australia, we have Spain, we have Hollywood. So, we have a lot of different countries and domestic places as well,” said a KDLD member.

It’s not just exciting for the krewe. Paradegoers are excited and thankful that the parade will roll despite weather concerns earlier this week.

“Nobody likes going to a parade in the rain, but we will go, and we’ll sit in our cars and watch it if we must,” said Tracey Szorc.

The parade draws thousands of people to the island every year. To help with the congestion, officials are asking those already here to avoid roping off their spots along the route early.

“Want to make sure we have as much room as possible for as many people as possible, so we’ve asked folks to refrain from doing that until the day of the parade,” said Mayor Jeff Collier.

As the floats make their way across the bridge ahead of the parade. Those close by can’t wait to see the real thing and kickoff the biggest party of the year.

“It’s just a wonderful experience. People are happy to be out. Visit with their neighbors. It gives them a reason to party and share with their neighbors,” said Szorc.

The Krewe De La Dauphine parade rolls Saturday afternoon at 1:00.

