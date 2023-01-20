Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man sentenced to life after stabbing woman over 100 times

A man who stabbed a woman more than 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week.
A man who stabbed a woman more than 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week.(State Attorney's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a woman more than 150 times, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

26-year-old Storm Royal Thayer pled guilty last month to second degree murder in the July 2021 killing of his roommate, Alisha Gomez.

State officials say through Alisha’s work, she met Thayer’s father, Robert Thayer, and eventually moved into a mother-in-law suite on the Thayer’s property.

While the victim was sleeping, Storm stabbed Alisha, and attempted to cover up what he had done by throwing his clothes in the washing machine, unplugging the home’s surveillance system and leaving the scene with the possible murder weapon.

Before his arrest, officials say Thayer had a lengthy criminal history for burglary, theft, aggravated battery, and even spent a year in prison for child abuse.

Storm was also ordered by the judge to have no contact with the victim’s family.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
Aleesia Diamond Husband
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
Federal prosecutor believes Glock switches being made locally
Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers
Baldwin County SO and AltaPointe Health team up to fight mental health crisis
Krewe De La Daphine prepares for first Mardi Gras parade of the year