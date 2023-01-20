Man sentenced to life after stabbing woman over 100 times

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a woman more than 150 times, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

26-year-old Storm Royal Thayer pled guilty last month to second degree murder in the July 2021 killing of his roommate, Alisha Gomez.

State officials say through Alisha’s work, she met Thayer’s father, Robert Thayer, and eventually moved into a mother-in-law suite on the Thayer’s property.

While the victim was sleeping, Storm stabbed Alisha, and attempted to cover up what he had done by throwing his clothes in the washing machine, unplugging the home’s surveillance system and leaving the scene with the possible murder weapon.

Before his arrest, officials say Thayer had a lengthy criminal history for burglary, theft, aggravated battery, and even spent a year in prison for child abuse.

Storm was also ordered by the judge to have no contact with the victim’s family.

