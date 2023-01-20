McGregor Avenue construction going smoothly so far according to business owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McGregor Avenue looks a little different compared to last week. The biggest change is the “road closed” sign that greets commuters.

Businesses are still open in this area, and while it isn’t an issue now, the owner of “Mr. Sam’s” Lenny Zanghi admits the construction could cause problems in the very near future.

“We did have a conversation with some of the city engineers about how to solve the problem of getting to our parking lot when they close this section of the road. We also own the building next door where ‘Bake my Day’ is. And we’re kind of concerned about their customers getting their too,” Zanghi said.

The solution would be opening up an area between his buildings and Rouses. Allowing customers an entryway.

Zanghi says he’s also concerned about the detour and according to signs in the area, he’s not the only one.

“I’ve had to take the detour and I’ve already noticed people have stuff in their yards about driving slow, because there’s a lot of kids that are going to be out in their yards. And there’s going to be a lot of traffic going through the neighborhood,” Zanghi said.

As the construction gets closer to his business, he hopes that people are patient and continue to visit the area.

“Just keep coming to the businesses, because they’ll have a way to get here. Just bear with everybody. I know it’s going to be pretty when they get it all done, and it will probably be worth the wait. Just be careful,” Zanghi said.

The city says it will take a year to finish.

