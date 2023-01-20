Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple people were arrested recently after an operation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The details below were in a press release from the agency:

Eight suspects were arrested following a recent operation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The following suspects are facing charges in relation to the recent operation:

• Joe Oliver German, 48, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Demetrice Quintell Doss, 34, was charged with soliciting prostitution and first-degree possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $8,500.

• Shontrey Markeith Spencer, 27, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Earlethus Cadarius Blackmon, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Manoah Jerah Williams Tippett, 37, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Gary Leon Harris, 43, was arrested for soliciting prostitution, first-degree possession of marijuana, tax stamp required and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond was set at $31,000.

• Maurice Rayshaun Carr, 41, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

• Ricky Alan Cavanaugh, 63, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

Additionally, the following suspects have been charged in relation to a separate investigation involving an underage victim. The investigation began in May, with the arrests over the last several months:

• Ryan Desean Wilder, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Frank White III, 51, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Keeric Keshawn Wills, 26, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Landon Avant Hagler, 30, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Timothy Ray Jordan, 60, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Andrew Wayne Price, 27, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Donald Scott Johnson, 41, was charged by the Moundville Police Department with first-degree human trafficking. He was held with no bond under Aniah’s Law.

