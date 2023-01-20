Pensacola middle school dean arrested for lewd behavior

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Darreyel Laster, dean of Warrington Middle School, was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior and obscene communication, according to jail records.

Laster resigned from his position as dean today, effective immediately, according to Superintendent of Escambia County Public Schools Dr. Tim Smith.

Laster is being held in the Escambia County jail on a 150-thousand dollar bond.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.