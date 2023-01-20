Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pensacola middle school dean arrested for lewd behavior

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Darreyel Laster, dean of Warrington Middle School, was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior and obscene communication, according to jail records.

Laster resigned from his position as dean today, effective immediately, according to Superintendent of Escambia County Public Schools Dr. Tim Smith.

Laster is being held in the Escambia County jail on a 150-thousand dollar bond.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fairhope police discuss new "permitless carry" law
Fairhope residents get questions answered about new “Permitless Carry” Law
McGregor Avenue construction going smoothly so far according to business owner
McGregor Avenue construction going smoothly so far according to business owner
Mike Reynolds, chief of police for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians
Mike Reynolds, police chief for Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passes away after suffering heart attack, tribe says
Funeral date announced for Poarch Band of Creek Indians police chief
Funeral date announced for Poarch Band of Creek Indians police chief
Pensacola middle school dean arrested for lewd behavior
Pensacola middle school dean arrested for lewd behavior