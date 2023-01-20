Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama.

The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.

Derek Boulware is the CEO of Housing First, Inc. He updates us on the status of the homeless in Mobile and Baldwin County and shares about Housing First’s annual upcoming event, Project Homeless Connect.

