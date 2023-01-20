MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair happening this weekend in Mobile.

Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair

January 22, 2023

St. Paul A.M.E Church

1255 Rev. A.T. Days Street

Mobile, AL 36605

Job Fair – 3 p.m.

Prayer Service – 6.p.m.

