Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair happening this weekend in Mobile.
January 22, 2023
St. Paul A.M.E Church
1255 Rev. A.T. Days Street
Mobile, AL 36605
Job Fair – 3 p.m.
Prayer Service – 6.p.m.
