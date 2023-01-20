Advertise With Us
Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair happening this weekend in Mobile.

January 22, 2023

St. Paul A.M.E Church

1255 Rev. A.T. Days Street

Mobile, AL 36605

Job Fair – 3 p.m.

Prayer Service – 6.p.m.

