USDA to drop oral rabies vaccines for wildlife

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The USDA, in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Health, will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits in Alabama to help vaccinate raccoons against the rabies virus.

The city of Gulf Shores will be included in the distribution plan, according to city officials.

The baits, to be dropped from low-flying aircraft, are about the size of a matchbox and are coated with fishmeal flavoring giving them a strong fish smell attractive to raccoons.

The USDA will distribute 2,880 baits in Gulf Shores from Friday, Jan. 20 through Monday, Jan. 23.

Residents are urged to leave the baits alone. If the baits must be moved, residents should wear gloves.

In addition, pets should be kept away from the baits. It won’t harm pets if they eat a few baits, but eating they should not be allowed to eat a large amount as that may upset the pets’ stomachs, according to officials.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.