Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman accused of elder exploitation

Emily A. Adams
Emily A. Adams(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation.

Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.

According to the Foley Police Department.

Foley PD began investigating after getting a report Jan. 6 about fraudulent activity and, with the help of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Adams.

Police said Adams admitting to forging three checks belonging to a family member.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
Federal prosecutor believes Glock switches being made locally
Federal prosecutor believes Glock switches being made locally
With less than 24 hours left until the big day, it was all about putting the last few touches...
Krewe De La Daphine prepares for first Mardi Gras parade of the year
Dr. Rassan Tarabein.
Federal judge orders release of convicted doctor accused of bail violation