Woman accused of elder exploitation

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation.

Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.

According to the Foley Police Department.

Foley PD began investigating after getting a report Jan. 6 about fraudulent activity and, with the help of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Adams.

Police said Adams admitting to forging three checks belonging to a family member.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.