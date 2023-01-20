Advertise With Us
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula

Mary Ann Slaughter, 39
Mary Ann Slaughter, 39(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County.

The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.

Deputies picked up Slaughter on Thursday night and brought her from Forrest County to Pascagoula.

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, the cause of O’Neal’s death has not been determined. Investigators questioned Slaughter and charged her with motor vehicle theft after she allegedly took O’Neal’s truck from the hotel. The truck was recovered when Slaughter was arrested.

Slaughter’s bond is currently set at $100,000.

