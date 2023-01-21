Advertise With Us
ADPH reopens shellfish growing waters

The Alabama Department of Public Health unveiled a new seal in August.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday reopened portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to oyster harvesting on Jan. 11.

The areas include Portersville Bay and Heron Bay.

The ADPH said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.

