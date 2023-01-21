ADPH reopens shellfish growing waters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday reopened portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to oyster harvesting on Jan. 11.

The areas include Portersville Bay and Heron Bay.

The ADPH said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.

