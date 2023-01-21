Arrest report reveals allegations against former Warrington Middle School dean

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - 33-year-old Darreyel Laster is out on bond after being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

The Escambia County School District confirmed Thursday that Laster resigned from his role as the dean at Warrington middle school.

The arrest report says that it started with a woman filing a report on January 5th. She told deputies that she received a text from the victim alleging that Laster had given him alcohol and marijuana. And that Laster “propositioned him for sex”.

The report says the victim repeatedly told him no. But Laster continued asking.

At one point, Laster allegedly left two “Four Lokos” outside of the victim’s window and texted him to check outside for them.

The report says the victim even tried to tell Laster to stop texting him and blocked his number, but he allegedly kept messaging him using different numbers.

As deputies met with the alleged victim, they convinced him to call Laster while they listened in.

The report says during that phone call, when propositioned for a sex act by the victim, Laster agreed.

Deputies say that based on that call, screenshots of text messages, and sworn statements, they felt they had enough to arrest him.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.