Mobile police arrest accused serial robber

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week.

Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this afternoon. He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

According to police, the first occurred around shortly before 8 p.m. at the Chevron Gas Station at 139 S. Sage Ave. The suspect had entered the store armed with a gun, demanded money from the cash register, then fled on foot after getting the cash, police said.

Then, around 8:30 p.m., an armed suspect entered Food Mart at 1030 Leroy Stevens Rd., demanded money from the cash register, then fled with the loot, according to police.

Raymond’s bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

