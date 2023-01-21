OCSO: Crestview woman with warrants holes up in house for hours before taken into custody

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested this morning after holing up in a home for hours and refusing to come out, prompting deputies to breach the residence, according to authorities.

The incident began after deputies attempted to serve warrants on Heather Sutton, 33. The Crestview woman, who had outstanding warrants in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties, slammed a door on Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies when they arrived to serve those warrants at the home on Sugartown Road, according to the OCSO. Sutton then tried to climb out a window before being confronted by deputies and going back inside, authorities said.

A Crestview woman with warrants refused to come out of her home for hours before deputies breached the residence and arrested her Saturday morning, according to authorities. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The OCSO Special Response Team was called in when Sutton refused to exit for several hours. After a search warrant was obtained, SRT members entered the home and took Sutton into custody, authorities said.

The incident resulted in a new charge of resisting an officer being added to an outstanding OCSO warrant for the same offense, which dated back to August 2022 when Sutton ran from a traffic stop, according to the OCSO.

The Santa Rosa County warrants include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

---

