Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening.

It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard when he was hit by a car heading west on U.S. 98. The driver of the car immediately stopped at the scene, authorities said.

According to the OCSO, the victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

