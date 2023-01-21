Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening.

It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard when he was hit by a car heading west on U.S. 98. The driver of the car immediately stopped at the scene, authorities said.

According to the OCSO, the victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

---

