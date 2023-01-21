Pensacola man faces 15 years in prison for attempted kidnapping of girl in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a Pensacola school bus stop took a plea deal.

Jared Stanga pleaded no contest to attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery.

The maximum penalty is 20 years in a state prison.

In exchange for his plea deal, the state agreed that the maximum prison sentence he could get is 15 years with a chance of probation once he’s released.

The victim’s mother agreed to this plea deal so her daughter wouldn’t have to testify at a trial.

Stanga will be sentenced on Valentine’s Day.

Stanga was accused of trying to pick up the girl at the bus stop. Camera footage released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showed the scary incident. In the video, you see a man trying to pick up a girl and run off with her. The girl was able to fight him off and he ran away empty handed.

FOX10 News spoke with the girl, Alyssa, and her mother, Amber Bonal, after it happened in 2021.

“Trying to punch him and try to get as much dead weight as I could,” said Alyssa. “What if I was going to lose my family? What if I was going to die that day?”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.