Rain likely today and tonight…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Many areas are starting with a steady rain for Saturday. Other areas will eventually get rain at some point. The showers will be off and on through the morning and into the afternoon. Most of these showers will be light, but there will be occasional heavier showers.

The first parade of the Mardi Gras season is on Dauphin Island today at 1pm. Bring rain gear! Light to moderate rain is likely.

Highs will struggle to break out of the 50s.

The rain will continue into the evening and overnight there may be a few stronger storms in coastal areas as some warmer air increases instabilities off the Gulf.

The bulk of the rain will wrap up before daybreak on Sunday although a few showers could redevelop late Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and highs will be in the mid 60s.

Have a great weekend!

