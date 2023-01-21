Advertise With Us
Shots fired at area community center

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon.

According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said.

The incident happened less than an hour after school let out. LeFlore High School is right across the street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

