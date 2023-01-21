Wet weekend ahead

(WALA) - Models suggest more rain moving in by the weekend. A few scattered showers may start as soon as tonight.

Temperatures will be cool, in the upper 40s.

Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday. Chances are increasing through the day Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected Saturday night. Some thunder is also possible. Most of the severe weather will be just to our east by Sunday. Rain showers should taper off by midday Sunday.

More rain is possible next week, especially Tuesday. There is a better chance for strong to severe storms with this system next week.

