Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot.

Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aleesia Diamond Husband
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
Federal prosecutor believes Glock switches being made locally
Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers
Baldwin County SO and AltaPointe Health team up to fight mental health crisis
Krewe De La Daphine prepares for first Mardi Gras parade of the year