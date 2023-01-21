Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend.

Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting.

Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday to Willow Woods Apartments, 6951 Dickens Ferry Rd. According to authorities, the victim said she was in the parking lot backing out after dropping off her boyfriend when the ex-girlfriend got out of her vehicle and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, wounding her. The suspect then fled.

The victim drove to the hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Husband’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

---

