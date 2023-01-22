Alabama church helps clear debris in Selma neighborhood.

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re driving down Marie Foster Street in Selma, all you can hear is chainsaws clearing lawns covered in debris and fallen trees.

" There is a lot of need in the community. This is pretty significant damage for Selma,” said Stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jared Mclaughlin.

700 volunteers from the church have been helping one household at a time that requested some extra help.

Mclaughlin says they are just trying to do everything they can and spreading the faith to those who need it most.

“There are a ton of trees down, a ton of roof tarping work that needs to be done. We’re really not doing permanent construction work but were just trying to get them back on their feet temporarily,” said Mclaughlin.

Besides helping clear debris, the church sent a food truck to feed 4,400 pounds of food to those who needed a meal, all to point people toward hope.

“We hope that people are pointed towards God. That’s what we’re really getting out of this is that there are good people in this world,” said Mclaughlin.

