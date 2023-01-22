Chickasaw PD seeks public’s help finding missing 64-year-old woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon.

Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said.

Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Hillside Drive in Chickasaw. Lewis is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has hazel eyes and white hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. She may be accompanied by a small white dog, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Chickasaw Police Department at 251- 675-5331 or call 911.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.