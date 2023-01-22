A few storms possible

(WALA) - Models suggest more rain moving in overnight. Inland areas will see showers, but coastal areas could see a few strong storms.

The heaviest rain is expected overnight tonight. Areas along and south of Interstate 10 have a low end, level 1 marginal risk for severe storms. Some thunder is also possible along the coast. Most of the severe weather will be just to our east by daybreak on by Sunday morning. Rain showers should taper off by midday Sunday.

More rain is possible next week, especially Tuesday. There is a better chance for strong to severe storms with this system next week.

---

